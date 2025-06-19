Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Highly-rated Tottenham Hotspur starlet Dexter Oliver is inching closer to Manchester City as the negotiations are advancing between the clubs, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have invested in youth and reaped the rewards, with the club regularly on the lookout for top talents to snap up.

However, former boss Ange Postecoglou took it to another level as multiple young players got the chance to play for the senior team as Spurs lifted the Europa League in the recently concluded season.

Postecoglou was sacked for Tottenham’s poor domestic campaign, as Thomas Frank has been signed on a three-year deal to take the project ahead.

They still have a plethora of talented youngsters at the club, but it looks like they could lose one of them soon.

Now Manchester City are advancing in talks to sign Tottenham’s teenage attacking midfielder Dexter.

Freddie Lawrie, 16, from Aston Villa is also set to join the Etihad outfit, as the club have taken an approach to sign and develop young players.

Season Position 2024–25 3rd 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st 2020–21 1st Manchester City’s last five league finishes

Oliver, 16, plays for Tottenham’s Under-18s and is considered a top player for his creativity and goalscoring ability.

But Spurs could now lose out on the talented Englishman as the Cityzens are starting to advance in negotiations for the teenager.

Manchester City have signed highly-rated Norwegian talent Sverre Nypan, beating off competition from Aston Villa for the Rosenborg man, and Dexter could be a new name for them.

The 16-year-old Spurs attacking midfielder has been making waves with his performances for Spurs Under-18s and now Spurs could well lose him to Pep Guardiola’s side.