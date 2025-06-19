Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

There is no loan interest from Newcastle United in Marcus Rashford, despite suggestions the Magpies want the forward, according to journalist Lee Ryder.

The Magpies will be playing in the Champions League, on the back of a fine season under Eddie Howe, where they won the EFL Cup as well.

The Premier League PSR rules made them move in the last two transfer windows very carefully, as they barely made any signings.

With the summer transfer window now going on, Newcastle are expected to spend more freely in order to improve their squad depth, with eight games minimum in the Champions League league phase.

They have been looking within the Premier League to bring in a wide attacker, as they have been linked with Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo.

But very recently, they have been linked with Manchester United’s Rashford over a possible loan deal; he finished the season on loan at Aston Villa and is out of favour at Old Trafford.

However, now it has been suggested that those links are not true, as the Magpies have no interest in the England international.

Club Years Manchester United 2015- Aston Villa (loan) 2025 Marcus Rashford’s career history

The Villans have an option to buy him, but at this stage, it is still not clear if they want to exercise the option, especially after missing out on Champions League football.

The 27-year-old played the first half of the 2024-25 season at the Red Devils and the second half of it at Villa Park, making 41 appearances in the process.

He contributed to 20 goals directly in all competitions, but he does not appear to be a player who is on Newcastle United’s agenda this summer.

All eyes will now be on Newcastle to see where they set their sights as they look to bring in an attacking winger.

Mbeumo has indicated he wants to join Manchester United, but Newcastle are suggested to have ended their interest before then due to the costs involved.

Howe wanted a winger signing last summer, but missed out, and he will be keen that the same should not happen again this summer.