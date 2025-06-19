Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan is not someone who is being considered as a target by Norwich City, despite suggestions he is on the Canaries’ list, according to journalist Connor Southwell.

Dolan spent time in Manchester City and Burnley’s youth academies before Preston North End signed him up.

He left the Lilywhites without making a single appearance for them, with Blackburn his next destination.

The Manchester-born winger has been at Ewood Park for five years now and has more than 200 appearances for the club to his name.

However, his stay at the Blackburn Rovers could come to an end this summer, as his contract is set to expire in fewer than two weeks’ time.

The Riversiders announced last month that they have offered a contract extension to him, but there is no resolution in that matter yet.

Dolan has been linked with a potential move to Carrow Road, where Liam Manning is now the new Norwich boss, but those claims have now been played down.

Club Years Manchester City (youth) 2014-2017 Preston North End 2017-2020 Clitheroe (loan) 2020 Blackburn Rovers 2020- Tyrhys Dolan’s career history

Manning is sure to have his own ideas about who he wants to bring in this summer as he bids to put Norwich in the mix for promotion, which his predecessor Johannes Hoff Throup could not do.

Dolan, a former England Under-20 international, is though expected to have a lot of interest from Championship clubs this summer.

The Blackburn star is very versatile and can play anywhere across the frontline, which will make him an alluring target for Championship clubs.

Rovers will hope to agree a new deal to keep Dolan at Ewood Park, with only eleven days until his contract runs down and it remains to be seen if Norwich will develop an interest in the 23-year-old.

Dolan has never played for a club outside the north west and could wish to remain in the area, which is a footballing hotbed.