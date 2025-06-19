Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The 25-year-old Norwich City forward has been a standout performer for the Canaries in recent seasons and has 48 goals to his name.

Last season, despite struggling with a groin injury, Sargent still scored 15 times in 32 appearances for Norwich in the Championship and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Leeds United, who secured promotion to the Premier League last season, are among admirers of the USA international.

The Yorkshire giants recently secured the signature of Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer but think that they need more reinforcements in the forward department.

Leeds are not the only club interested in Sargent, as they are set to face competition from Italian outfit Roma and new admirers in Italy have emerged.

Serie A outfit Udinese are considering Norwich star Sargent as a potential option to add to their forward department this summer, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Game Minute booked Oxford United (A) 45th Leeds United (H) 30th West Brom (H) 90th Josh Sargent’s bookings last season

Udinese might lose their 24-year-old forward Lucca, with AC Milan keen to sign him up in the ongoing window and they are considering signing Sargent if the Italian striker moves.

Sargent has three years left on his contract and he is considered a key player at Carrow Road, but it remains to be seen whether the USA international will be able to refuse if an opportunity to play in the Premier League or Serie A if it arises.

Roma, who are in the Europa League this season, could prove to be an attractive destination for the USA international.

Leeds are currently being linked with several other forward targets, with Leece’s Nikola Krstovic being among them and Roma have also taken an interest in him.

Sargent scored in the fixture against Leeds last season at Carrow Road in October and, in the past, has been linked with a move to the Premier League, but a move never materialised.