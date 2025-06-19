Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Vienna are keen on signing Celtic‘s out-of-favour star Kwon Hyeok-kyu and could secure a move for the right fee, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

Kwon joined the Scottish champions back in 2023 but failed to make an impression on manager Brendan Rodgers.

He has been sent out on two separate loan spells, the last of which was at fellow Scottish side Hibernian.

He managed 21 appearances there as Hibs staged an unbelievable comeback to climb up from the drop zone of the Scottish Premiership table to finish third and thus qualify for the Europa League qualifiers.

However, he is yet to get into the good books of Rodgers and could see his spell at the Glasgow club being cut short.

Interest in the player has arrived from the Austrian shores where Austria Vienna are keen on signing him this summer.

The Viennese club have been long-term admirers of the Korean and wanted to sign him on loan last summer as well.

Team Points 1. Sturm Graz 40 2. Red Bull Salzburg 38 3. Wolfsberger 37 4. Austria Vienna 37 Austrian Bundesliga top four

They were unable to follow the deal as they had already exhausted the limit for foreign players in the club.

This time, though, they are keen on a permanent move and could strike a deal by paying the right fee.

Austria Vienna blew a good campaign in the regular season in the Austrian Bundesliga last season to finish just fourth in the Championship Group.

That has seen the club qualify for just the Conference League, when even a Champions League spot was within reach and just a single point away.

It remains to be seen if they can come up with a proposal which convinces Celtic to part with a player who has three more years left on his Parkhead deal.