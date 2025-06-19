Julian Finney/Getty Images

Serie A giants Juventus have knocked on the doors of West Ham United for one of their senior stars and are working on a possible swap deal.

The Hammers are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer to strengthen a squad that finished 14th last season.

A number of Graham Potter’s first-team stars can also be on their way out, including the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd – the first being linked with a move to Tottenham and the second with French outfit Marseille.

Aguerd has seen his stint with the East London club marred with injuries, never really managing to get a run going.

He spent last season in Spain with Real Sociedad and managed to make an impression for them, though.

He has therefore emerged as a transfer target not just for Marseille but also for Juventus.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Turin outfit have established contact with West Ham to discuss a possible move.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Igor Tudor’s team are working on a ‘possible exchange’ which will involve Daniele Rugani to move in the other direction.

Talks are now ongoing and it remains to be seen what West Ham’s response to the offer is.

The Hammers do admire Rugani, who was out on loan at Ajax last season.

German side Bayer Leverkusen have also made Aguerd a priority transfer target, but Juventus’ involvement might just make things complicated for them.

He has 58 appearances in the West Ham shirt and has a contract running until the summer of 2027.