Roma’s hopes of landing Tottenham Hotspur target Arnaud Kalimuendo has been boosted with the arrival of new sporting director Frederic Massara.

Spurs have a new manager at the helm in the form of Thomas Frank and will back him to bring in players who will be able to improve their squad.

A centre forward is on Tottenham’s agenda in the ongoing window and Rennes star Kalimuendo is someone they are interested in.

Tottenham have been long-time admirers of the 23-year-old forward’s talents and during the winter transfer window he was linked with Spurs.

Spurs have retained their interest in Kalimuendo in the hope of bringing him to north London this summer, but the task will not be an easy one as the Frenchman has suitors in Italy.

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has set his eyes on the Spurs target and he is keen to acquire the services of Kalimuendo.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma’s hopes of landing Tottenham target Kalimuendo are boosted with their appointment of new sporting director Massara.

Club Years Paris Saint-Germain 2020-2022 Lens (loan) 2020-2021 Lens (loan) 2021-2022 Rennes 2022- Arnaud Kalimuendo’s career history

Massara worked with the centre forward at Rennes when he was their sporting director, a job which he left in May.

The Italian previously worked for them before he left to join AC Milan in 2019 and his return as the successor to Florent Ghisolfi is giving the club hope in their pursuit of signing Kalimuendo.

Rennes signed the Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 and the player has two more years left on his contract.

Tottenham could lure him to north London with the opportunity to play in the Champions League, but all eyes will be on Massara to see whether he will be able to pull strings to make the French international choose them over Spurs.