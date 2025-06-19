Kenta Harada/Getty Images

The future of Everton target Nick Woltemade is to be clarified after his holiday following the European Under-21 Championship, with Liverpool showing interest in him.

Everton are thinking of a rebuild under David Moyes and the Scottish tactician is keen to address the goalscoring problem that has plagued the Toffees in recent seasons.

Stuttgart star Woltemade is on Everton’s radar, along with several other targets in the form of Thierno Barry from Villarreal and Albert Gudmundsson of Fiorentina.

Woltenmade, 23, joined Stuttgart in the summer from Werder Bremen on a free transfer and scored 17 goals in 33 games in all competitions in the recent campaign.

His performances in his debut season for the Bundesliga outfit have earned him admirers in Europe in the form of Chelsea, Roma and Atletico Madrid.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have let Stuttgart know that they are keeping their eyes on Woltemade and they will closely follow him during the European Under-21 Championship.

Woltemade is having a brilliant tournament with the Germany Under-21 team, as he has scored four times while registering one assist in two games for his team.

Club Country Everton England Chelsea England Atletico Madrid Spain Liverpool England Roma Italy Clubs linked with Nick Woltemade this summer

He is set to go on a holiday after the competition and according to German magazine Kicker, the Everton target’s future will be sorted after he returns from his break.

It has been suggested that another Premier League outfit in the form of Liverpool have signalled their interest in Woltemade and with so many top clubs keen, it remains to be seen if that crowds Everton out.

Liverpool are in the market to strengthen their forward department and they are no strangers to the German market.

Woltemade has three years left on his contract and Stuttgart want to reward him for his excellent last season by offering him a pay rise with an extension.

It has been suggested that in the case of a transfer, clubs will have to come up with a bid in the region of €40m to convince Stuttgart to let him leave.