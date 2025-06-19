Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United and Wolves target Willem Geubbels is gathering even more interest from the Bundesliga, as now Hamburg and Borussia Monchengladbach have joined the race.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have been active in the market to sign players who will be able to help provide them with the best chance to survive in the Premier League.

The forward department is where Leeds are looking to add quality and they recently signed Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer.

Leeds, however, are looking to add another forward to their squad, with St. Gallen forward Geubbels on their wish list.

The centre forward is in demand with Premier League outfit Wolves and German clubs 1. FC Koln and Union Berlin keen to sign him.

Wolves lost their attacker Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Vitor Pereira’s side will need reinforcements in their forward department.

The competition though is becoming stiffer as, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, two more Bundesliga outfits in the form of Monchengladbach and Hamburg have joined the race for the signature of Leeds and Wolves target Geubbels.

Leeds United Wolves Joel Piroe Jorgen Strand Larsen Patrick Bamford Sasa Kalajdzic Mateo Joseph Hwang Hee-chan Leeds’ and Wolves’ striking options

The former Monaco star made 20 goal contributions in 41 games last season for St Gallen, which have attracted the admirers this summer.

Geubbels has two more years left on his contract, and Premier League outfits Leeds and Wolves will have to fight off competition from Bundesliga outfits to bring him to England.

Geubbels is also gathering interest from Championship outfits Birmingham City and Southampton, but an opportunity to play in the Premier League might give Wolves and Leeds an advantage in the race.

Leeds are making progress in the ongoing window as their defensive target Jaka Bijol underwent a medical on Wednesday in Yorkshire and they are expected to complete a deal soon.