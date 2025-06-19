Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Chelsea have agreed to send Caleb Wiley to Championship outfit Watford on a season-long loan deal.

The Hornets were contenders to finish in the top six in the recent campaign, but in the second half of the campaign, they faded away.

Tom Cleverley was sacked after the season ended and a fairly new face in the shape of Paulo Pezzolano has been appointed to take them forward.

The club hierarchy will now look to accelerate their transfer business to stay ahead of the curve to have a good start to the campaign.

In the recently concluded Championship campaign, Watford conceded 61 goals in 46 games, and they are doing their bit to strengthen the backline.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Watford have managed to extend Wiley’s loan stay for another season.

In the winter transfer window, the Hornets loaned him in, and now he is set to extend his stay for another full season at Vicarage Road.

Result Competition Watford 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Watford Championship Portsmouth 1-0 Watford Championship Watford’s last three results

Udinese loanee James Abankwah, who impressed on loan at the Hornets, will also stay at the English club.

Wiley joined the Blues from MLS side Atlanta United last summer on a long-term contract and they hope to improve him by familiarising him with the English game.

He can play anywhere on the left side, while he can also fill in as a centre-back when needed, and his versatility will prove to be beneficial for Watford.

The United States international will look to find ample game time in Pezzolano’s side to help Waford become a menace in the top half of the table.