Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United look to be bringing in a new goalkeeping coach and that link could explain interest in a goalkeeper.

The Hammers are continuing to be reshaped under Graham Potter, who is preparing for his first full campaign at boss.

Potter will also be entering a full pre-season with West Ham which he will view as crucial to making sure the Hammers hit the ground running in the Premier League.

West Ham may be bringing in Danish goalkeeping coach Casper Ankergren and if that happens it could go some way to explaining the club being keen on Mads Hermansen, according to ExWHUemployee.

Ankergren worked with Hermansen at Danish side Brondby.

He knows the Leicester City shot-stopper and a possible reunion could be on the cards.

West Ham are releasing veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski at the end of the month; the 40-year-old has had his services offered to Charlton Athletic and would like to stay in London.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Hermansen made 27 appearances in the Premier League for Leicester over the course of the recent season.

With a leaky backline at Leicester, Hermansen managed to keep just a single clean sheet.

He has another three years left to run on his current deal at the King Power Stadium and it remains to be seen what terms Leicester would want for his departure.

It is also unclear if West Ham view him as a possible number 1 or just cover for Alphonse Areola.

The goalkeeper has turned out for Denmark at youth level and is also part of the senior Denmark squad, though he has yet to win his first cap.

Hermansen made 70 appearances for Brondby and joined Leicester in the summer of 2023.