Carl Recine/Getty Images

Arsenal have not made contact with the entourage of Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss despite suggestions they are moving to take him to the Emirates.

The Foxes suffered a horrible 2024-25 season in the Premier League as they finished third-bottom and got relegated straight back down to the Championship.

Relegation leaves Leicester vulnerable to losing their top talents and there is every chance players they would ideally like to keep look for the exit door.

El Khannouss looks like one of the players who could look to leave Leicester this summer given his promising Premier League displays last term, and he is attracting interest as well.

Leicester paid a substantial £21m to Belgian top-flight outfit Genk to sign El Khannouss just last summer.

It was suggested very recently that Premier League giants Arsenal are close to agreeing personal terms with the Morocco attacking midfielder.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, there are no contacts between El Khannouss’ camp and Arsenal at the moment.

Club Years Genk 2022-2024 Leicester City 2024- Bilal El Khannouss’ career history

That could change going forward, but for now it does not appear that Arsenal are working on taking the Leicester man to north London.

The Gunners are currently finalising the capture of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and are looking to secure a top-of-the-line striker; El Khannous appears not to be a priority mid-June.

The Morocco attacking midfielder played 36 times for the Foxes last season, scoring three and assisting five times in the process.

It remains to be seen if the Premier League outfit will turn their attention to the Leicester City midfielder later in the transfer window, but by then, other clubs could also have joined the race for his signature.