Arsenal have established new direct contact with the representatives of Liverpool target Jorrel Hato as they weigh up adding him to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

So far Liverpool have been the busiest Premier League outfit this summer; with Jeremie Frimpong landed and Florian Wirtz also coming in, they look set to further strengthen their defence with left-back Milos Kerkez.

However, the Merseyside outfit do not want to stop there, as they want to recruit another centre-back with Jarell Quansah set to go to Bayer Leverkusen.

And to do so, they are looking at Ajax defender Hato, who has been on their radar for a long time and Slot saw the youngster closely during his time at Feyenoord.

It has been suggested that Liverpool are in direct talks with Hato and his club Ajax are aware of the English champions’ interest in him.

Liverpool could have Premier League competition as both Chelsea and Arsenal are also admirers.

Mikel Arteta, who wants to fight for the Premier League next season, is well aware of what Hato can do and the Gunners could move for him.

Player From Fee Declan Rice West Ham £100m Nicolas Pepe Lille £72m Kai Havertz Chelsea £65m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Dortmund £56m Ben White Brighton & Hove Albion £50m Arsenal's top 5 record transfers

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Arsenal have now established contact with the Dutch international agents.

Hato is a product of the Ajax academy system and he has a contract with the Eredivisie giants until June 2028.

The defender is a versatile player capable of playing as both a left-back and a centre-back, with that versatility appreciated.

Ajax will not let Hato leave for a small transfer fee, but Liverpool so far this summer have shown that they are not shying away from spending big money to secure targets deemed ideal for their squad.