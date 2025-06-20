Fran Santiago/Getty Images

La Liga club Real Betis want to keep winger Jesus Rodriguez, who is wanted by Aston Villa, for at least another season at the club, but could be persuaded with high offers.

The Villa Park outfit missed out on next season’s Champions League football after losing on the final day of the Premier League season against Manchester United.

However, they will be in the Europa League and are looking to get their summer transfer done smartly.

Unai Emery’s side have been looking to add another central defender at least to their squad and have shown interest in Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi.

But they want to add more quality to their attack, as they have shown interest in Los Verdiblancos winger Rodriguez.

They, however, are not the only club interested in the Spain Under-21 attacker, as RB Leipzig and Como are showing interest in him.

Como’s coach, Cesc Fabregas, has even spoken to the player regarding a potential deal, but Real Betis have not received any offer for him.

Player Position Pau Torres Defender Andres Garcia Defender Alex Moreno Defender Spanish players on the books at Aston Villa

But, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Betis, Los Verdiblancos are willing to keep hold of Rodriguez to see his price go up.

He currently has a €35m buy-out clause, but if Real Betis increase his salary, that release clause will go up to €50m.

And the Spanish club are only willing to accept offers around that price, if they are to let him go this summer.

Aston Villa do need reinforcements in the final third, with Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio set to finish their respective loan spells.

Villa are suggested to be keen to keep Rashford, but the Manchester United man’s wages would likely make him an overall more expensive option than Rodriguez.

With PSR concerns however, it is unclear if Aston Villa would want to pay €50m for the Betis man.