Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi are keen on keeping Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford at the club.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and there was no improvement to his fortunes after Ruben Amorim’s arrival at the club last season.

In the second half of the campaign, Manchester United loaned him out to Aston Villa for the rest of the campaign with an option to buy.

But the chances of Villans activating that option looked remote, especially after they missed out on the Champions League and are in for a tough summer as a result.

However, there is still a big desire at Villa Park to try to potentially keep hold of Rashford.

According, to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Emery and Monchi are on the same page and want to retain the winger.

Newcastle United’s name also came in the mix regarding a possible loan move for Rashford, but it was suggested that the Magpies are not keen.

Barcelona are a destination that Rashford would be keen to move to and though he is not one of their top options, he is prepared to take a salary cut to make it happen.

Player On loan from Marcus Rashford Manchester United Axel Disasi Chelsea Marco Asensio Paris Saint-Germain Aston Villa’s key loan stars this season

The Red Devils are looking to get their squad harmony right after a terrible season and Rashford looks like he is not part of Amorim’s plans.

The Villans hold a £40m option to make Rashford permanent, but splashing out that sum could be a tough ask given the needs of other areas, notably at centre-back.

With the absence of Champions League participation money, the Villans could also wait until the closing phases of the window to discuss a transfer with the Red Devils.

Rashford is currently on holiday in Marbella and he will look to have a clear resolution on his future by the time the new season kicks off.