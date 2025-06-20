Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United, Wolves and Southampton might face one fewer club to battle against in the race for Willem Geubbels’ signature this summer.

The 23-year-old Frenchman joined St Gallen in 2023 and his performances last season, where he netted 17 goals, turned some heads and have made him hot property.

Geubbles has gathered admirers in England in the form of Leeds and Wolves and also he is very highly rated in the Championship by Southampton and newly promoted Birmingham City.

He has no shortage of suitors in Germany, with no fewer than four German outfits interested in him and amongst them are newly promoted Bundesliga side 1.FC Koln.

Koln are preparing for life in the top tier of German football after their promotion from the 2. Bundesliga last season and signing a top goalscorer is high on their priority list.

The Leeds and Wolves target had a €5.5m release clause in his contract last summer, which has expired and it gives St Gallen the upper hand in the negotiations to dictate his transfer fee this summer.

Koln want to improve several areas of their squad and and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, many not have the budget to go for Geubbels.

Result Competition Grasshoppers 2-0 St Gallen Swiss Super League St Gallen 3-2 FC Zurich Swiss Super League FC Sion 1-1 St Gallen Swiss Super League St Gallen’s last three results

Leeds have been active so far in the market with the signing of Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer and they are close to pocketing a deal for Jaka Bijol.

The Yorkshire giants are keen to add another striker as they fight their fellow Premier League rivals Wolves for Geubbels signature.

Geubbels has two more years left on his contract and a move to the Premier League could be enticing for him, although it is still unclear whether he has any preference.

The last time Leeds signed an attacker from a Swiss club was Willy Gnonto.

Southampton, who were recently relegated, are set to sell Paul Onuachu and will want to strengthen in attack.

Leeds and Wolves will also be wary of Birmingham City, as last summer they showed that they are willing to spend big if they are serious about a player.