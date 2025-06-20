Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Atalanta are optimistic of finding a solution with Southampton to land forward Kamaldeen Sulemana this summer.

Southampton paid a hefty fee to sign the 23-year-old winger from Rennes during the winter transfer window in 2023 to help them survive in the Premier League, which they ultimately failed to do.

Sulemana featured 26 times for Southampton in the Premier League last season while starting 17 games and found the back of the net only once.

Saints will look to freshen up their squad under Will Still this summer and they are expecting an exodus.

Sulemana, 23, could join the list of departures, with the player drawing interest from Italian outfit Atalanta, managed by former Southampton boss Ivan Juric.

Juric was impressed by Sulemana’s abilities last season at St Mary’s and he wants to reunite with his former disciple in Italy.

Atalanta failed with their initial bid to convince Southampton to part with Sulemana, who has two more years left on his contract.

Club Years Nordsjaelland 2020-2021 Rennes 2021-2023 Southampton 2023- Kamaldeen Sulemana’s career history

Southampton have set a €25m price tag for Sulemana and Atalanta have already secured personal terms with the Saints star.

According to Italian journalist Alessandro Giovanni Pagliarini, the Serie A outfit are optimistic about closing a deal with Southampton for Sulemana.

It is suggested that the Hampshire outfit might be willing to part ways with the Ghanaian winger if a bid in the region of €18m arrives on their table.

Sulemana is eager to work with his former boss Juric at Atalanta and he might draw the curtain on his Southampton career with 74 games under his belt.

The winger failed to justify his price in the Saints colours and Southampton will try to recoup the transfer fee they paid to Rennes by cashing in on him.