Liverpool‘s talks with a club supremo and proposal of an equal exchange are falling on deaf ears, with the president having different ideas.

Arne Slot’s side have just smashed their club transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and he joins Jeremie Frimpong in through the door.

Liverpool will not stop there and are hunting more signings, which includes bringing in a striker.

They are keen on Victor Osimhen, who is due back at Napoli from his loan at Galatasaray.

Napoli are interested in signing Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa from Liverpool and have had talks about the pair.

Liverpool have floated the idea of an exchange with Nunez and Chiesa going to Napoli and Osimhen heading to Anfield.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is not listening though, according to Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, who says he wants Nunez and Chiesa plus €20m for Osimhen.

Osimhen has a release clause in his Napoli contract set at €75m which is valid for clubs outside Italy.

Competition Goals Turkish Super Lig 26 Europa League 6 Turkish Cup 5 Victor Osimhen’s performance by competition last season

De Maggio said on Radio Kiss Kiss: “There is a market connection between Napoli and Liverpool.

“The English club wants Osimhen and Napoli from this point of view does not make any discounts on the clause, therefore asking for €75m as per the contract.

“The sporting director of the Neapolitan club, Giovanni Manna, has tried to ask for information for the two Reds forwards, namely Darwin Nunez and the Italian former Juventus player Federico Chiesa.

“Liverpool would have opened up to Napoli by proposing an equal exchange between the players involved in this operation.

“Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, has other ideas and is not listening: the president of the blue club is asking for Chiesa, Nunez and €20m for Osimhen’s registration.”

Osimhen has little future at Napoli and is almost certain to move on from the Italian champions this summer.

He has continually been chased by clubs in Saudi Arabia, but has knocked back their proposals as he seeks to stay in Europe.

Napoli have Romelu Lukaku leading the line, but want to sign Nunez to be able to rotate between the two.