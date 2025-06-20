Liverpool Official

Former Germany midfielder Steffen Freund has told Liverpool new boy Florian Wirtz how he will need to react if he gets fouled in the Premier League.

The Reds have announced the signing of the 22-year-old after having beaten off competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The deal is set to cost the Reds £116m overall – £16m of which will be paid as add-ons.

There are huge expectations of Wirtz, who starred in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen and is rated as one of the top young midfielders in world football.

Didi Hamann, a former Liverpool player, believes that the supporters will soon fall in love with their newest acquisition.

Freund, on his part, advises Wirtz to just get up quickly after every contact, not to roll around and think about the fact he has been fouled.

Addressing Liverpool’s new record signing Wirtz, Freund told German outlet Absolut Fussball: “Get up quickly after every contact.

Statistic Number Appearances 197 Goals 57 Assists 65 Florian Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen

“Not roll around for long, and not feel like he’s been fouled.”

The Premier League has earned a reputation for being intense and physical and Wirtz will have to step up to match that challenge.

It will be more of a challenge for the young playmaker as it will be his first experience of football outside England after having flourished through the academy of Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz finished last season with 31 goal contributions in 45 appearances overall, nine of which were in the Champions League.