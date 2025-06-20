Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall are considering Cardiff City goalkeeper coach Gavin Ward as a potential replacement for Andy Marshall, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

The Lions saw Neil Harris departing their managerial role in December and Alex Neil took up the job.

It is expected that there will be changes in coaching staff under Neil, who wants to make Millwall competitive again with an eye on promotion to the Premier League.

Millwall’s goalkeeping coach Marshall has decided to step away from his role and they are required to find a suitable replacement for him.

Marshall, who is a former player of the Lions, joined the club on Gary Rowett’s coaching staff in July 2022 and will leave his role after three seasons with the club.

The Championship outfit are looking at several candidates and it has been claimed that they are considering Cardiff City’s Ward as one of the potential options.

Ward has vast experience of coaching in English football and joined Cardiff City last summer from Queens Park Rangers.

The 54-year-old has a UEFA A license and coached under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Steve McClaren, and Mark Warburton at QPR.

His contract at Cardiff is set to run out at the end of the month and his future is unclear.

Cardiff City last season had a disastrous campaign which saw them conceding 73 goals in the Championship and were relegated to League One.

If appointed, Ward will be in charge of helping Lukas Jensen and young George Evans improve their skills to help the team.

Last season, Jensen was a standout player for Millwall with 14 clean sheets under his belt in 41 league games while conceding only 48 goals.

Neil will expect his goalkeeper department to be at their best in the upcoming season so that the Lions can have the best chance to establish themselves as the promotion contenders in the Championship.