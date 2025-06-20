Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth is confident that the club will be able to extend Nick Woltemade’s stay at the club with a new contract, despite interest from the likes of Liverpool and Everton.

The striker had his breakthrough campaign for the German Bundesliga side in the 2024-25 season.

He even made his senior Germany debut, but currently, he is making waves for the Germany Under-21s in the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia.

Woltemade has no shortage of suitors this summer, all around Europe, as Everton have been targeting him for a while, with Liverpool and several other sides now also in the mix.

He has scored four goals in two games in the European Under-21 Championship and Stuttgart are looking to extend his deal to keep him at the club.

Now, the club’s sporting director, Wohlgemuth, has made it clear that they are in discussions with the player’s camp over a possible renewal.

He insists that, at present, Woltemade is secure due to the fact his current deal has another three years to run, something which means he can shrug off transfer talk.

Club League Everton Premier League Atletico Madrid La Liga Roma Serie A Liverpool Premier League Chelsea Premier League Linked with Nick Woltemade

“Of course, we’re also following the reports. But at this point, everyone can rest assured”, Stuttgart’s sporting director told German daily Bild about the transfer interest in Woltemade.

“Nick’s immediate future is secured by a three-year contract with VfB Stuttgart.”

Stuttgart want to extend the attacker’s deal by a further year and give him an increase in salary.

“Any discussions with Nick’s management are not about clarifying his sporting future, but rather about us wanting to contractually express our appreciation for his outstanding sporting development.

“I am very confident that we will bring the discussions to a successful conclusion.”

Serie A giants Roma have shown interest in the German and it was suggested that Stuttgart want at least €40m for the striker, but if a new deal is agreed, their demands could go up significantly.

With a host of sides keen on Woltemade, the odds would suggest that Stuttgart will have at least one bid to consider in the coming weeks and months.