Sunderland are confident that they can agree on personal terms quickly with Vladyslav Vanat, who has also been linked with Leeds United, if they are able to reach an agreement with Dynamo Kyiv over a fee, according to the Express.

The Black Cats made it to the Premier League after defeating Sheffield United in the Championship playoff final.

However, teams promoted to the top-flight have found it extremely difficult to stay up in recent years, and all three went down in the most recent campaign.

Sunderland will need to make sure that they score enough goals and are able to stop goals from going in as well to have a chance of survival.

Currently, the Black Cats hierarchy are looking to back Regis Le Bris this summer, after Jobe Bellingham and Tom Watson left the club.

They are looking to get a goal-getter in and have targeted Dynamo Kyiv’s 23-year-old striker Vanat.

And the English club now have optimism that they can reach an agreement on personal terms quickly with the player, if the clubs agree on a transfer fee.

Competition Finish Ukraine Premier League 1st Ukraine Cup Runners-up Europa League League Phase Dynamo Kyiv’s season

Fellow promoted side Leeds are also interested in the forward, but Sunderland are believed to be most advanced at this point.

It has been suggested that the Ukrainian giants want €25m for the striker, and are not willing to budge.

All eyes will be on the Black Cats to see if they are willing to match Bilo-Syni’s asking price for the striker, as Dynamo Kyiv are clear that proposals below their asking price will be thrown out.

Dynamo Kyiv won the Ukrainian top flight last season, topping the table with 70 points from their 30 games and not losing a single match.

That puts Champions League football on the agenda and Vanat would be giving that up if he moves to Sunderland this summer.