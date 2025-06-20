Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Championship outfits West Brom and Watford are interested in Guingamp star Jacques Siwe, who is drawing several suitors.

Watford struggled last season in front of the opposition goal; only Vakoun Bayo was able to reach double figures in terms of scoring goals.

The Hornets parted ways with Tom Cleverley after finishing 14th in the Championship table and they have appointed Paulo Pezzolano as their new boss.

Now they are in the market to strengthen several areas, with the forward line being high on their list and they have been linked with several players.

West Brom are also in the same boat as Watford, with a new boss in Ryan Mason; the Baggies are looking to bring in a goalscorer who will be able to help them in their attempt to achieve promotion next season.

In their attempt to find a goalscorer, West Brom and Watford have shifted their focus to the second tier of French football.

Siew, 23, scored 13 times for French outfit Guingamp and his performances for the Ligue 2 outfit have caught the attention of several clubs.

Club Years Dijon 2018-2021 Annecy 2021-2022 Guingamp 2022- Jacques Siwe’s career history

And now according to French daily L‘Écho de l’Argoat, West Brom and Watford are among the clubs showing interest in the Siwe.

They are set to face competition from newly promoted Bundesliga outfit 1.FC Koln along with Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes.

Siwe extended his contract with the Ligue 2 outfit in December and has two more years left on his contract, which left Guingamp in a strong position in the event of negotiations for his transfer.

It is unclear at the moment whether the striker would have a preference over where to move to, but Bundesliga football with Koln could be attractive.