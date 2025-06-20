Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham United are not interested in any swap deal for Nayef Aguerd, as the Hammers only want money to let him leave.

The London outfit had a forgettable 2024-25 campaign as they failed to leave any mark and finished 14th in the Premier League table; they also witnessed a managerial change.

They will need to get their incomings spot on this summer under Graham Potter and his recruitment team, but without any European football, they will need to offload smartly as well.

Some of Irons’ stars have attracted transfer interest already in the window and centre-back Aguerd is one of them.

The Morocco defender has a host of suitors, as the likes of Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen have shown interest.

Italian giants Juventus are the latest club who are interested in the West Ham man, but they are eyeing a swap deal.

The Old Lady want to take Aguerd and give Daniele Rugani, who will turn 31 soon, to the Hammers.

Club Years FUS Rabat 2014-2018 Dijon 2018-2020 Rennes 2020-2022 West Ham United 2022- Real Sociedad (loan) 2024- Nayef Aguerd’s career history

However, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the London club are not interested in any kind of swap deal.

West Ham will only let go of Aguerd for cash, with player exchanges not in their thoughts, and they are demanding a fee around £20m for the Moroccan.

Aguerd was on loan at La Liga club Real Sociedad, who are also keen on keeping hold of the defender.

West Ham have a host of clubs interested in Aguerd and that is likely to suit the Hammers as they bid to make sure they bring in the maximum amount from his departure.

Whether that means they will earn the full £20m they are looking for remains to be seen, while Aguerd himself is looking to move on.