Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers will not have any option or obligation to buy Max Aarons from Bournemouth as part of the loan deal to take him to Ibrox, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

The Gers have been looking to bring Aarons in during the last few days to back new boss Russell Martin and are closing in on the full-back.

Bournemouth have been looking to sell Aarons and have not been keen on letting him leave the south coast on a loan deal.

They have relented though and Aarons is expected to join Rangers on a season-long loan agreement.

Aarons though will remain very much Bournemouth’s player as Rangers will have nothing to trigger to keep him.

There is no option to buy included in the loan agreement, nor is their an obligation to buy forming part of it, with Hendry writing on X: “As I understand it, no option for Rangers to buy Max Aarons either. Straight loan, no option OR obligation.”

If Rangers want to keep hold of Aarons at the end of next season then they will need to sit down with Bournemouth and agree terms.

There is also the possibility other clubs could come in for Aarons if he shines at Ibrox over the course of the campaign.

Club Years Norwich City 2018-2023 Bournemouth 2023- Valencia (loan) 2025 Max Aarons’ career history

Aarons was rated as a top defensive talent when on the books at Norwich City, but his career has not progressed as expected.

He snubbed Leeds United to sign for Bournemouth in 2023, but had a limited impact on the south coast and was loaned to Valencia at the start of this year.

He struggled in Spain, making just four La Liga appearances.

Aarons will be looking to relaunch his career under Martin at Rangers, but he will be walking into a high pressure environment.

The Gers underperformed badly last season and will be expected to take the fight to Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic as well as making an impact in Europe, which will be very much an unknown frontier for Martin.