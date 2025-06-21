George Wood/Getty Images

Italian giants Roma will have to sort out player sales by 30th June before they can then move to try to sign Leeds United target Nikola Krstovic.

Claudio Ranieri inspired Roma towards the end of last season and departed his role having secured a spot in the Europa League for the Giallorossi, who missed out on the top four by just a point.

Now with Gian Piero Gasperini at the helm, Roma are looking for a strong next season and have a host of targets in mind.

Amongst them is Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic, a player that Leeds have been actively working to sign.

Leeds have been in talks to try to agree personal terms with the Montenegro striker before then agreeing a fee with Lecce, who want €35m.

Roma also want Krstovic, though, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato), they will have to sort out the situation with player sales first.

The capital club need sales to generate income and capital gains and need to do that by 30th June, which is the accounting deadline.

Competition Finish Serie A 5th Europa League Last 16 Coppa Italia Quarter-final Roma by competition last season

The club need to bring in at least €10m and only after that business is done will they be able to focus on signings.

That could give Leeds a big edge in the race to sign Krstovic as they are able to move to wrap up a deal now, while Roma cannot.

Krstovic, 25, has been playing his football in Italy since a 2023 move to Lecce and the idea of a switch to the Premier League with Leeds may well appeal to the attacker.

He made 15 goal contributions in Serie A for Lecce last season, which proved to be vital in keeping the club in the league, with a finish of just one place above the drop zone.