George Wood/Getty Images

Champions League club Atalanta have enquired about Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell, from whose transfer Leeds United would benefit due to a sell-on clause.

The 22-year-old centre-back is a product of the Leeds United academy system and played 14 games for the Whites senior team.

Cresswell fell out of favour under Daniel Farke and in the summer of 2024, sealed a £3.8m transfer to French outfit Toulouse in search of regular football.

The centre-back featured regularly, appealing 31 times in the process for the Ligue 1 outfit and helped them finish tenth in the league table last season.

Cresswell performed brilliantly for the French outfit, helping his team keep ten clean sheets in the league.

His performances for Toulouse have not gone unnoticed, as the former Leeds United star is garnering interest from Italy in the form of Como, Fiorentina, Lazio and Bologna.

Now another name has joined the race in the form of Atalanta, who are in the Champions League next season and are keen to bolster their defence ahead of next season.

Competition Appearances Ligue 1 31 French Cup 3 Charlie Cresswell’s appearances last season

According to Italian outfit Tutto Mercato, Atalanta have enquired with Toulouse about the availability of Cresswell, who has three more years left on his contract with the French outfit.

Atalanta boss Ivan Juric is impressed by Cresswell’s abilities and he believes that the ex-Whites star will be able to improve their defence.

During his departure in 2024, Leeds agreed to a 15 per cent sell-on clause with Toulouse and in the event of his potential transfer this summer, Leeds are set to receive cash.

The Yorkshire outfit are in the Premier League and they are expected to spend heavily in the market to build a squad which will be able to help them stay up in the top flight.

Leeds will be hoping that Cresswell’s transfer goes through this summer and they can benefit from that money, which they can add to their transfer kitty.