A club’s negotiations to land one of West Ham United‘s stars is still ‘in its embryonic phases’ and there could be more developments in the coming weeks.

West Ham could have a busy summer transfer window as Graham Potter bids to make his mark on the squad.

Last summer was also busy, but arrivals of the like of Niclas Fullkrug, Carlos Soler, Crysencio Summerville and Guido Rodriguez struggled to make a big impression.

One player who could go is 29-year-old centre-back Nayef Aguerd, who went out on loan to Real Sociedad last season and impressed during his spell with the Spanish outfit.

Aguerd will return to London following the expiry of his loan spell and he is gathering strong interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille and Juventus.

The Moroccan international has two more years left on his West Ham contract and the French outfit Marseille offered him a deal in recent weeks.

However, it is suggested that Aguerd will not be rushed into making a decision on his future and the Hammers have slapped a £20m price tag on his head.

In recent days Italian outfit Juventus, who are looking to rejig their squad under Igor Tudor, have shown interest in the 29-year-old.

The Bianconeri are exploring a possibility of a swap deal for Aguerd, as they are willing to send Daniele Rugani the other way.

Game Date Sunderland (A) 16/08 Chelsea (H) 23/08 Nottingham Forest (A) 30/08 West Ham’s opening three Premier League games

However, West Ham are in no mood to do a player swap deal, as they will only sanction the departure of the Moroccan international if the Old Lady are ready to meet their price tag.

Juventus remain in negotiations with the Irons, but, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the talks are at an embryonic stage.

It is suggested that they could however develop in the coming weeks.

West Ham have received criticism from former players regarding their transfer activities in the recent past and this summer they are determined to bring in the right players.

With Potter having made little impact as boss during the latter stages of last season, the pressure will be on for the ex-Chelsea manager to get West Ham to start the new campaign well.