Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic‘s swoop to sign winger Benjamin Nygren from Danish side Nordsjaelland has been effectively completed, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish champions have been working on bringing in the Sweden international, with talks having been happening between the two clubs.

Nygren has been convinced about making a move to the Scottish champions and now ‘deal done’ has been declared.

Celtic are paying the Danish side a fee of €1.5m for Nygren, who is signing a contract which runs until 2029.

The Bhoys will also have an option to extend that contract for a further year, to 2030.

Nygren has been on the books at Nordsjaelland since 2022, having joined the club from Belgian outfit Genk.

He shone while on loan at Dutch outfit Heerenveen from Genk and Nordsjaelland were convinced to take him to Denmark.

Competition Goals/Assists Danish Superliga 9/3 Danish Superliga Championship Round 6/1 Danish Cup 1/0 Benjamin Nygren by competition last season

His deal at the Danish top flight side is set to expire at the end of this year and they are now bringing in cash from his departure.

Celtic are also happy to pay for Nygren now rather than wait to sign him on a free transfer in the winter transfer window.

At 23 years old, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will see plenty of scope for the winger to develop further under his tutelage.

Last season, Nygren made 32 appearances in all competitions, with a goal return of 16 and a further four assists chipped in for good measure.

And the Sweden international produced those numbers in a side that could finish just fifth in the Danish Superliga table.

He played for Sweden most recently in their international friendlies this month and scored in a 2-0 win over Hungary.