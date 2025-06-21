George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United could face growing competition to land an attacker they have targeted as ‘everyone is crazy about’ landing him.

The Whites look set to tick a box in terms of defensive recruitment soon, with centre-back Jaka Bijol to join from Italian side Udinese.

Daniel Farke also knows the importance of a potent attack in the Premier League and the jury is out on whether Joel Piroe, who scored 19 times in the Championship last season, can translate his form into the top flight.

Leeds have been showing interest in Lecce attacker Nikola Krstovic and have been trying to agree terms with him, but the competition for him is growing.

Roma are also keen and, according to Nuovo Quotidano di Puglia (via Tutto Mercato) ‘everyone is crazy about Nikola Krstovic’.

It is suggested he could set the transfer market alight.

Lecce have been clear that they are under no pressure to cash in on the Montenegro international.

Player Age Patrick Bamford 31 Joel Piroe 25 Joe Gelhardt 23 Mateo Joseph 21 Leeds United’s striking options

He scored eleven times in Serie A for Lecce last season, along with providing five assists for his team-mates, and those figures have caught the eye.

Lecce still have Krstovic under contract for another two years and may feel that this summer is the time when his value will be highest.

The southern Italian club finished just a place and three points below the relegation zone in Serie A last season.

Leeds have Piroe, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt as their striker options, but Joseph has been linked with a possible exit, while Gelhardt is also expected to depart.