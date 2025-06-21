Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray ‘are tired’ of waiting for Liverpool target Victor Osimhen, who is holding on for offers from other sides such as the Reds, Turkish commentator Murat Ozbostan believes.

Osimhen was on fire for Galatasaray last season and was a major reason the Cimbom held off a challenge from Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce to retain the Turkish Super Lig title.

The Nigeria international scored a superb 37 goals in 41 games for Galatasaray across the course of all competitions.

He has a release clause of €75m in his contract at Napoli and is expected to leave this summer, with Galatasaray having been keen to have him back following his loan.

Liverpool are interested in Osimhen and are suggested to have discussed him in talks with Napoli regarding Darwin Nunez.

For Turkish commentator Ozobstan, the situation is now one that Galatasaray are tired of as Osimhen is waiting for other clubs such as Liverpool to make a move.

He stressed the Turkish giants have other areas in the team that need to be addressed and whether Osimhen comes directly affects what they can do regarding four or five other deals.

Club Appearances Napoli 133 Galatasaray 41 Lille 38 Charleroi 36 Wolfsburg 16 Victor Osimhen’s appearances by club

“Osimhen rejected the Arabs but keeps Galatasaray on the bench”, he said via GS Gazete.

“He is still waiting for offers from teams such as Chelsea, Juventus and Liverpool.

“Galatasaray has allocated a total salary budget of €25m. This is a record.

“It is obvious that the Galatasaray management is tired of this because there are other deficiencies in the team.

“Whether Osimhen comes or not affects four to five transfers at once.

“If Osimhen goes to England today, the management will look at its own path.”

Osimhen, 26, has played his club football in Germany, Belgium, France, Italy and Turkey.

It has been suggested the Nigeria international would love the chance to sample the Premier League and he has resisted big money proposals to move to the Saudi Pro League.

The €75m clause in his Napoli contract is only applicable to teams outside Italy.

Liverpool have already spent big this summer on Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, while Milos Kerkez is also set to join.

The Reds also want a centre-back and another striker, with Nunez is line to be sold.