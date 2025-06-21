Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Napoli are some way off meeting Liverpool‘s asking price for Darwin Nunez, but there is still optimism he will end up at the Italian champions.

Liverpool are looking to offload the Uruguayan striker, who has not lived up to expectations at Anfield, this summer.

The Reds have splashed cash on Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, with Milos Kerkez also expected to come through the door soon.

Further signings will also be made, amid interest in the likes of Marc Guehi, Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen, with Liverpool also keen to raise cash through sales.

Napoli are trying to reach an agreement for Nunez, with Liverpool asking for €50m to €55m, according to Italian journalist Armando Areniello.

The Serie A champions do not want to pay more than €40m and ‘the gap is still wide’, but even so, Napoli have ‘optimism’ about the deal happening.

It is also suggested that Nunez wants to make the switch to Napoli.

Player Age Romelu Lukaku 32 Giovanni Simeone 29 Giacomo Raspadori 25 Napoli’s striking options

Napoli won the Italian title last season and will be in the Champions League next term, something which could even see Nunez come up against Liverpool if he makes the move.

Antonio Conte is looking to rotate Nunez with his current first choice striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is now 32 years old and Nunez would represent a younger option and likely his long term heir at Napoli.

The former Chelsea man scored 14 goals in Serie A last season as Napoli took the title.

His best goal tally in the division is the 24 goals he scored for Inter Milan in the 2020/21 campaign.