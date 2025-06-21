Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

An Arsenal player is 90 per cent sure of leaving the Gunners this summer and the ‘next week is crucial’ to deciding if he does so.

Mikel Arteta’s side failed to win the Premier League title or make up for it by winning the Champions League in the recent season and they are looking to strengthen.

Martin Zubimendi is expected to come in from Real Sociedad to bolster the midfield, while a striker is also on the agenda, with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko targets for the Gunners.

There is a question mark over whether experienced midfielder Thomas Partey will depart as his contract is due to expire this summer.

Arsenal have put an offer to him, but it is not to the level the player wants.

And, according to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, ‘leaving Arsenal is 90 per cent’ likely for Partey as things stand.

His entourage are clear there will be no new contract unless Arsenal improve the terms on offer, which the Gunners are sure they will not.

Club Years Atletico Madrid 2013-2020 Mallorca (loan) 2013-2014 Almeria (loan) 2014-2015 Arsenal 2020- Thomas Partey’s career history

It is suggested that the ‘next week is crucial’ as to whether Partey signs a new deal and continues at Arsenal or goes elsewhere.

The 32-year-old midfielder was a key man for the Gunners last term as he played in 35 of their 38 Premier League games.

Partey also played in all but two of Arsenal’s Champions League matches as they were put out at the semi-final stage by Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite his regular games, Arsenal are not the club Partey has played the most for in his career.

That honour goes to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal have already seen one experienced midfielder go this summer in the shape of Jorginho.