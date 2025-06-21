Getty Images

Feyenoord star Quilindschy Hartman will soon fly to complete his move to Burnley after the Clarets agreed a fee for his services with the Dutch giants.

Burnley are back in the Premier League and in the summer transfer window, they want to build a squad that will be able to withstand the challenges of the Premier League.

Scott Parker will be hoping that he will receive the backing of the Clarets management to bring in the players necessary to help them stay up.

Burnley have already triggered Bashir Humphreys purchase option in his loan from Chelsea to strengthen the left-back position, but they want to add more in that area.

The newly promoted Premier League outfit have had their eyes on Feyenoord star Hartman, who is a product of the Dutch team’s academy system.

The 23-year-old’s last season was marred due to injury and he only managed to make 12 appearances for the Eredivisie side.

Burnley are long-time admirers of Hartman, as they tried to sign him in 2023 and his current contract with Feyenoord set to expire in 2026.

Competition Finish Championship 2nd FA Cup Fifth round EFL Cup Second round Burnley by competition last season

Now, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, Burnley have managed to agree a deal with Feyenoord to secure the signature of Hartman and he is soon to fly to England to complete his signing.

It is suggested that Burnley submitted a bid in the region of €7m to the Dutch giants and accelerated their efforts to complete the deal.

Hartman featured 83 times for Feyenoord and with him entering the final year of his contract, he was not interested in extending his stay further.

With him entering the last 12 months of the deal, Feyenoord were at risk of losing him on a free transfer and they decided to cash in on him.

He must pass a medical and agree personal terms now to seal the move.