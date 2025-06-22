Dan Mullan/Getty Images

A Champions League club ‘have enquired’ about what would be needed to sign Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is also wanted by Leeds United.

Ramsdale could not help Saints preserve their Premier League status in the recent season and as things stand the shot-stopper is a Championship player.

He only joined Southampton last summer after losing his place in the Arsenal team to David Raya.

Saints splashed £25m to sign Ramsdale and the goalkeeper could well be tempted to move on this summer, with a release clause set at the same figure having become active following the club’s relegation.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Salim Manav, Galatasaray ‘have enquired about the terms’ needed to sign him.

Galatasaray retained their Turkish Super Lig crown in the recent season and will be in the Champions League league phase next season.

They are looking for a quality goalkeeper, with Fernando Muslera departing the club this summer.

Goalkeeper Age Gunay Guvenc 33 Jankat Yilmaz 20 Atakan Ordu 20 Galatasaray’s current goalkeepers

The chance to play in the Champions League next season could be hugely appealing to Ramsdale.

It is unclear though what terms would be needed on the part of Galatasaray to sign the England international shot-stopper.

Galatasaray are showing real ambition and recently wrapped up the signing of winger Leroy Sane, who is departing Bayern Munich.

They also have former Southampton star Mario Lemina on the books, having landed him from Wolves in the winter transfer window earlier this year.

If Galatasaray do make an approach, it could put them in direct competition with Leeds for Ramsdale.

The Whites have been widely linked with the Southampton goalkeeper as they search for a new number 1 between the sticks for a season back in the Premier League.

Ramsdale, 27, has another three years left to run on his contract at Southampton.