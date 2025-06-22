Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Trabzonspor have started the countdown by which time they want to have completed the signing of Paul Onuachu from Southampton.

The Black Sea Storm have been chasing Onuachu since the season ended and have been determined to bring him back to Turkey.

He had a successful loan spell at Trabzonspor in the 2023/24 campaign and they looked to sign him permanently last summer, but could reach no agreement with Southampton.

Now though they are suggested to have agreed a deal with Southampton and are working through the remaining details.

Trabzonspor have a clear idea when they want to have Onuachu by and, according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis the ‘countdown has started’.

Trabzonspor are due to start their pre-season training camp on 30th June and they want to have Onuachu in the building by then.

That gives the Black Sea Storm just over a week to complete what details remain and sign the striker officially.

Scored against Nottingham Forest Ipswich Town Wolves Crystal Palace Paul Onuachu’s goals this season

He was given more opportunities towards the end of last season under Ivan Juric, but Saints are ready to sell him now.

Southampton are preparing for life in the Championship under a new manager in the shape of Will Still and will tackle it without Onuachu.

The Nigeria international, who turned 31 years old last month, scored four goals in 25 Premier League outings last term.

He has just a year left on his Southampton deal and his sale ensures Saints will bring in cash from his departure which they can reinvest in the transfer window this summer.