Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United and Newcastle United ‘have enquired’ about signing an international striker who is not in his manager’s plans but has ‘strong will’ to stay where he was on loan.

Both Premier League sides are in the market to add goals to their squads over the course of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United struggled to score on a consistent basis last term, while Newcastle want an option to provide cover and competition for Alexander Isak.

The pair are now looking closely at Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Juventus.

Now Manchester United and Newcastle ‘have enquired’ about Kolo Muani, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

The pair join fellow Premier League side Chelsea in having an interest in the striker, who has been capped 31 times by France and scored nine times.

He is due back at PSG following the end of his Juventus loan, but is not in the plans of the club’s boss Luis Enrique and is set to leave.

Club Years Nantes 2016-2022 Boulogne (loan) 2019-2020 Eintracht Frankfurt 2022-2023 Paris Saint-Germain 2023- Juventus (loan) 2025 Randal Kolo Muani’s career history

PSG want to offload him on a permanent basis this summer and Juventus want to keep hold of him.

The Italian giants will hold talks with PSG following the FIFA Club World Cup, but are banking on Kolo Muani’s ‘strong will’ to stay in Turin.

Kolo Muani enjoyed his loan stint at Juventus and would like to stay on at the Italian club into next season.

Premier League sides though could deploy their considerable finances to force themselves right into the mix for the striker.

PSG signed the 26-year-old from German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 for a whopping €80m.