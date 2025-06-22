Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United ‘have reappeared’ for striker Moise Kean, but he will take his time to consider his future over the course of his holidays.

The 25-year-old former Everton star displayed red-hot form for Fiorentina last season and scored 25 times while laying on three assists in 44 games in all competitions.

Kean joined Fiorentina in the summer from Juventus on a five-year deal and has managed to turn some heads with his performances in his first season for them.

The centre forward’s showcasing of his talents in Italy has seen him become a target during this summer’s transfer window.

Saudi side Al-Qadsiah stand ready to meet Kean’s €52m release clause and then hand him a €45m package over the next three years.

Now Manchester United have reappeared for Kean, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Red Devils want to bring in another striker and know that Kean has experience of the Premier League due to his time at Everton.

Statistic Number Appearances 39 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 1 Moise Kean at Everton

Kean’s current deal with Fiorentina expires in 2029; his release clause is valid for the first 15 days of July this summer and in every subsequent summer.

The striker is in no rush to decide his future and is giving it some thought while he is on holiday.

The clause being valid next summer too means that the striker could still decide to stay at Fiorentina for another season.

Kean’s decision regarding his future might be influenced by the 2026 World Cup, as he will want regular game time so that he can showcase his talents and earn a place in the Italy national team.

Heading to Saudi Arabia could potentially affect his international ambitions and that would boost Manchester United’s hopes.