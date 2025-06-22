Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United have been namechecked as a possible destination for a defender that Roma are considering selling this summer as they bid to raise money.

The Magpies are in the market for a centre-back after the departure of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus heightened a need that was already there last summer.

Newcastle continue to be keen on Marc Guehi, but now Liverpool are in that race and the Crystal Palace man is suggested to prefer a move to Anfield over other options.

Newcastle’s search for a centre-back has led them to Serie A, with Roma’s 25-year-old centre-back Evan Ndicka on their list, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.

Manchester United, who brought in Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven last season, are also listed as keen.

Ndicka joined Roma from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 and has been a standout player in their defence.

However, Roma missed out on the Champions League spot last season and they need to raise at least €10m by the end of the month to keep their finances in check.

Player Dan Burn Fabian Schar Jamaal Lascelles Sven Botman Emil Krafth Isaac Hayden Newcastle United’s centre-back options

The Serie A giants appointed Frederic Massara as their new sporting director and now Ndicka has been identified as a player who could be sold to bring in cash.

Roma think that Ndicka is capable of commanding a fee in the region of €40m, but it is unknown whether Eddie Howe or Ruben Amorim’s side share the same view.

The Premier League giants might try to negotiate down the transfer fee, as Roma are keen to offload to help their financial status.

It has been suggested that Roma’s mind regarding Ndicka might change if Angelino completes his move to Al-Hilal, which is currently on hold as the Saudi Arabian outfit are trying one more time to secure a deal for Theo Hernandez.