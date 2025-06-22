Michael Regan/Getty Images

The agents of Nottingham Forest target Andrea Cambiaso have not spoken to any club this summer so far regarding a potential transfer away from Juventus.

The Tricky Trees are back in European competition after their long hiatus and Nuno Espirito Santo has been tasked with preparing a team that will be competitive in the Conference League.

Nottingham Forest are after a left-back in the ongoing transfer window and they have turned their attention to the Italian market and find Juventus star Cambiaso fitting their profile.

Cambiaso is drawing attention from several top European outfits in the form of La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Serie A outfit AC Milan.

The Tricky Trees showed they are serious about the summer window and they want to get ahead in the race for the Juventus star, as they asked for information regarding Cambiaso.

Turin based outfit Juventus are keen on keeping Cambiaso at the club beyond this transfer window and the player’s current deal with the club expires in 2029.

And according to Italian outlet Oggi Sport Notizie (via Milan Live) Cambiaso’s representatives are not in contact with any club regarding a possible summer departure.

Club Years Genoa 2017-2022 Albissola (loan) 2017-2018 Savona (loan) 2018-2019 Alessandria (loan) 2019-2020 Empoli (loan) 2020-2021 Juventus 2022- Bologna (loan) 2022-2023 Andrea Cambiaso’s career history

Nottingham Forest target Cambiaso is highly rated by Juventus and they want to offer him a new contract to tie him down.

During the winter transfer window Manchester City showed interest in signing the 25-year-old left-back, but a deal failed to materialise.

It is suggested that Cambiaso is happy at Juventus and clubs would have to make a compelling pitch to him.

The Italian is a product of the Genoa academy system, has played 82 games for the Old Lady so far and has experience of playing in the Champions League.