Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton are in talks to bring in defender Kenny Tete on a free transfer this summer, but there is ‘still work to do’ before a deal can be completed.

David Moyes wants to bolster his options in defence and has already seen one full-back option depart in the shape of Ashley Young.

Tete, a right-back, is out of contract at Fulham at the end of the month and Moyes has identified him as an ideal signing.

Now, according to journalist Alan Myers, Everton are in talks with the 29-year-old as they look to take him to Merseyside, but there is ‘still work to do’.

Tete is available on a free transfer, which makes him an even more attractive target for Everton as they look to invest but keep on the right side of PSR rules.

The 29-year-old made 22 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham over the course of last season and went into the referee’s notebook five times.

He missed a chunk of the season with a knee injury, but did come up against Everton twice, playing the full 90 minutes each time.

Game Minute booked Newcastle United (H) 21st Nottingham Forest (A) 54th Wolves (H) 67th Aston Villa (A) 52nd Brentford (A) 14th Kenny Tete’s bookings last season

That gave Everton’s analysts ample chance to assess his qualities and they have been convinced enough to recommend him to Moyes.

Fulham offered Tete a new deal to continue his stay at Craven Cottage, but he appears to have been convinced by the project on offer at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Tete came through the youth ranks at Dutch giants Ajax before making the move to France with Lyon.

Fulham secured Tete from Lyon in the summer of 2020 and he has featured on a regular basis for the Cottagers.

Now, should the deal be completed, Tete will look to cement the right-back slot at Everton over the course of pre-season.