Stoke City and Sheffield United are set to face disappointment in their desire to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips as Thomas Frank wants to keep him in the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Spurs signed the 19-year-old centre-back from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2023 and since then he has been allowed to go out on two loan spells to help his development.

Last summer ,Ange Postecoglou sanctioned a season-long loan move to Stoke City, where despite a rocky start, he established himself as a regular.

Phillips’ performance last season turned some heads as he made 35 league starts for the Potters while racking up six cautions in the process.

Stoke, who experienced a disappointing campaign last season, want to retain the services of the Spurs defender and they have competition from Sheffield United.

The Blades last season narrowly missed out on promotion as they suffered heartbreak in the playoff final against Sunderland.

In the upcoming season they are determined to secure promotion and consider that Phillips could help them in their goal.

Manager Reign Chris Wilder 2016-2021 Slavisa Jokanovic 2021 Paul Heckingbottom 2021-2023 Chris Wilder 2023-2025 Ruben Selles 2025- Last five Sheffield United managers

However, both Sheffield United and Stoke City are set to face disappointment as Tottenham do not want to let Phillips leave the club this summer.

Spurs have appointed a new boss in the form of Frank and he wants to integrate that England Under-20 star into his plan for the upcoming season.

Stoke and the Blades were plotting to take Phillips on loan next season and now they might have to look at other options, as a move will be blocked by Spurs.

Tottenham are in the Champions League next season and Frank will be thinking of operating with a large squad to take the load off his top players.

Phillips has yet to make a senior appearance for Tottenham’s senior side and under Frank, he might get the opportunity next season.

It remains to be seen if the situation changes later in the summer, especially if Tottenham make new defensive signings that push Phillips down the pecking order in north London.