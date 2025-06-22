Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Stoke City are ready to cash in on young hitman Nathan Lowe if the offer on the table is good enough and have a price in mind, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Lowe was on fire in the first half of last season while on loan at Walsall as he struck 15 times in just 22 League Two games.

Stoke brought him back to the Potteries in the winter transfer window though and Walsall’s form quickly nosedived, with a playoff final defeat ultimately costing them promotion to League One.

Lowe could still be playing in League One next season however as he has interest from Huddersfield Town.

Stoke could let Lowe go if the price is right and are suggested to have slapped a £2.5m asking price on his head.

Huddersfield will have to make a serious financial commitment if they are to sign Lowe, but it is suggested they are getting close to doing it.

Lowe was given few chances by Stoke in the second half of the season and stayed on the pitch for the full 90 minutes in just two of his ten outings.

Team West Brom Shrewsbury Town Cheltenham Town Salford City Chesterfield Grimsby Town Carlisle United Crewe Alexandra AFC Wimbledon Notts County Harrogate Town Doncaster Rovers Newport County Tranmere Rovers Huddersfield Town Teams Nathan Lowe scored against last season

The young striker hit the back of the net once, in a 1-1 draw away at West Brom in January.

He fell completely out of favour under Mark Robins towards the end of the season and played just two minutes of Championship football in the Potters’ last seven games.

The idea of heading elsewhere and playing week in, week out, could be something which appeals to Lowe.

Huddersfield, under Lee Grant, are hoping to mount a push for promotion from League One this season after a disappointing last campaign which saw them never threatening to go up.

Lowe, who scored twice against Huddersfield in the EFL Cup for Walsall, still has another three years left to run on his current contract at Stoke.