A transfer for an attacker on Leeds United‘s radar is ‘still a long way off’ despite Aston Villa having now joined the mix for his signature.

Villa want to strengthen the squad, but are still looking at a difficult summer due to not having qualified for the Champions League, which could have helped with PSR concerns.

Unai Emery had Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio on loan to strengthen his final third options, but they are returning to their parent clubs.

Aston Villa are now showing interest in Feyenoord forward Igor Paixao, who has been of interest to Premier League new boys Leeds.

However, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, despite Aston Villa joining the race, a transfer for Paixao is ‘still a long way off’.

The Brazilian won the Eredivisie title under Arne Slot at Feyenoord and admits he was expected last summer to join Slot at Liverpool.

German side Bayer Leverkusen are suggested to be another club keen on Paixao, but Feyenoord have yet to hear from them.

Competition Goals/Assists Eredivisie 16/14 Champions League 2/5 Igor Paixao by competition this season

Arsenal are further possible suitors for the forward, who has continued to catch the eye at Feyenoord.

The Dutch giants have the Brazilian attacker under contract at De Kuip for another four years and are in a strong position.

He made a whopping 30 goal contributions in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord in the recent season, further boosting his reputation.

Paixao, 24, also made eleven appearances in the Champions League, making goal contributions in games against Girona, Benfica, Manchester City, Sparta Prague and AC Milan.

He has yet to win a senior cap for Brazil, but a move to a Premier League club may change that.