Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United will add the sum they will receive from a sell-on clause in one of their former stars to the transfer kitty.

Potential sales have been very much on the agenda at West Ham in recent weeks as Graham Potter looks to trim the players he deems surplus to requirements.

Several have already been released, including Lukasz Fabianski, who was recently offered to Charlton Athletic.

Now West Ham are in line to benefit from a move concerning former Hammer Pierre Ekwah, who they signed from Chelsea in 2021 only to sell him in the January transfer window of 2023 to Sunderland.

During the negotiations for Ekwah’s departure, West Ham agreed to a 35 per cent future sell-on clause with the Black Cats.

Ekwah featured regularly for Sunderland during the 2023/24 season, but last summer, Regis Le Bris decided he was a surplus to the squad and sanctioned a loan departure to Saint-Etienne.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder featured 29 times for Saint-Etienne outfit but failed to help them survive in Ligue 1.

Even so, Saint-Etienne have decided they want to sign the midfielder permanently and are poised to trigger an option to buy clause.

Sunderland are supposed to receive £5.1m from Ekwah’s departure, which means that some of the transfer fee will be on the way to West Ham.

Result Competition Saint-Etienne 2-3 Toulouse Ligue 1 Reims 0-2 Saint-Etienne Ligue 1 Saint-Etienne 1-2 Monaco Ligue 1 Saint-Etienne’s last three results

West Ham are set to receive £1.8m, but they will have to share 35 per cent of that fee with Chelsea due to a clause agreed to in 2021 during his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Due to that clause the Hammers will pay their London neighbours £630,000, which will ultimately leave West Ham with £1.17m.

And, according to ExWHUemployee, that money will be added to Potter’s transfer kitty for this summer.

West Ham’s transfer business in recent windows has been much criticised and they are determined to bring in players this summer who will be able to suit Potter’s style and help them finish higher up in the table.

They have already been linked with a host of possible targets, but recently lost out on CJ Egan-Riley, who snubbed them to join Marseille.