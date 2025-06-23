Carl Recine/Getty Images

Arsenal are looking to ‘burn off competition’ for a player Liverpool have had direct contact with, amid his agent having been back in London ‘in the last few hours’.

After two transfer windows of relative inactivity, Premier League champions Liverpool are on a spending spree and have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz through the Anfield door with another, in the form of Milos Kerkez, set to follow suit.

Jarell Quansah is being sold to Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool are considering Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, a player that is rated as a top young defender across Europe.

Liverpool have held direct talks with Hato, which Ajax are aware of.

Arsenal though are also big admirers of Hato and recently made contact with his agent.

Now, Arsenal appear to be stepping up their interest in the Dutch defender and, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, they want to ‘burn off competition’.

Hato’s agent has ‘been back in London in the last few hours’ as Arsenal push to land his client.

Manager Time at Club Arne Slot June 2024 – present Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Roy Hodgson July 2010 – January 2011 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

Another Premier League side in the shape of Chelsea are also mooted as suitors of the Ajax defender.

It now remains to be seen whether the Gunners can steal a march over their rivals and come up with a quick deal to take the player to the Emirates Stadium.

Hato notched up 50 appearances for Ajax last season, eleven of which came in the Europa League.

Ajax will not let Hato leave on the cheap this summer, but both Liverpool and Arsenal have money to spend after the completion of successful seasons.

Even so, while Ajax are prepared to do business, Hato will cost a premium price which would be a chunk out of any club’s transfer budget.