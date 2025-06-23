Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers ‘have agreed a deal’ to bring in a defender last playing for a League One club as they look to strengthen for the challenge in League Two.

The Gas could not stay afloat in League One last season as their decision to appoint rookie boss Inigo Calderon backfired.

They eventually finished third from bottom and four points from safety, having won none and lost five of their last six games, wilting when the pressure was on.

Now with Darrell Clarke back at the helm, Bristol Rovers are looking to bounce back.

Clarke is now poised for a fresh face as, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Bristol Rovers ‘have agreed a deal’ to sign departing Mansfield Town defender Alfie Kilgour.

He had a 16-month injury layoff due to an Achilles injury and was eased back into the Mansfield side last season, finishing the campaign with 17 League One appearances to his name.

One of those outings did come against Bristol Rovers in a 2-1 Mansfield win in March.

Competition Appearances League One 97 League Two 35 National League 17 EFL Trophy 14 FA Cup 14 EFL Cup 6 Alfie Kilgour’s appearances

His deal with the Stags is up this summer though and the club have decided to release the centre-back.

Moving to Bristol Rovers will be a homecoming for the 27-year-old as he came through the youth set-up at the Gas and featured on a regular basis before joining Mansfield in 2023.

Kilgour will now hope to steer clear of any injury issues over the course of pre-season and put himself in the picture to slot into the Gas defence under Clarke.

He is poised to add to his 119 appearances for Bristol Rovers in the approaching campaign.