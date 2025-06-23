Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Cheltenham Town are set to miss out on Harrogate Town and Fleetwood Town target Sam Lavelle, according to journalist Jon Palmer.

The 28-year-old centre-back joined Carlisle United from Charlton Athletic in 2023 and has experienced two horrible seasons with them, suffering back-to-back relegations.

Lavelle captained the Cumbrains last season in League Two and made 37 appearances while racking up seven cautions.

Following confirmation of Carlisle’s relegation to the national league, the club announced that Lavelle will be one of a host of departures from Brunton Park.

However, the former Charlton man has no shortage of suitors in the market, with a host of League Two outfits lining up for his signature.

Cheltenham Town finished 15th in the league last season and they have offered him a contract as they want to add experienced defender Lavelle to their squad.

Lavelle has also received offers from Fleetwood Town and Harrogate Town, with both outfits keen on securing his signature.

Team Finish Cheltenham Town 15th Harrogate Town 18th Fleetwood Town 14th Where suitors finished

But it has been claimed that a move to Cheltenham Town is not on the cards for ex-Blackburn Rovers academy product Lavelle, which will boost hope for Fleetwood Town and Harrogate to land him.

Cheltenham are set to lose Tom Bradbury to Harrogate Town in the summer, as he will leave after the expiry of his contract in June and missing out on Lavelle they now have to look at other options on the table.

Fleetwood Town are eager to get back to League One by securing promotion next season and they will be hoping that an experienced player like Lavelle will be able to help them with their goal.

Now it is still unclear whether the 28-year-old has already decided on his next destination and all eyes will be on Lavelle to see where his future lies.