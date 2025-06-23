Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have reached an ‘advanced stage in talks for Celtic star and Newcastle United target Nicolas Kuhn to join them this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Celtic in January 2024 from Rapid Vienna and has featured in 69 games for them so far with 24 goals and 18 assists under his belt.

Last season, Kuhn played a key role in Celtic’s Champions League campaign, where he made four goal contributions in ten games and helped them retain the Scottish Premiership title.

His performances for the Bhoys have drawn interest from south of the border from Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, who are back in the Champions League.

A former Celtic star revealed in February that a trip to Newcastle showed him that Kuhn was the talk of the Magpies, though Chris Sutton insisted in May that the winger’s recent displays had blotted his copybook.

Leipzig have been working actively to secure his signature in recent weeks and it appears they have made significant progress.

According to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), talks between Leizpig and Celtic for Kuhn to move back to Germany have reached an ‘advanced stage’.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

The Celtic star spent a part of his youth career at Leipzig’s academy system and a return to his former club and his homeland could prove intriguing for him.

It has been suggested that Celtic are demanding a fee in the region of £15m for the Newcastle United target.

The Magpies have a winger on their agenda and it looks like they might miss out on securing Kuhn’s signature unless they decide to act quickly.

Leipzig are set to begin their pre-season on 10th July and they will be hoping to finalise the deal so that the German can be part of their first training session ahead of the upcoming season.