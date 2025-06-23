Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas are interested in Wolves attacker Goncalo Guedes, and will ‘sit at the table’ with the English club for the Portuguese.

The former Portugal attacker played at Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Valencia before the Molineux outfit picked him up.

In the summer of 2022, Wolves paid a hefty £27.5m to La Liga giants Valencia, agreeing a five-year deal for him.

His time with Wolves, though, has not gone according to plan as he has been loaned out of the club twice, making only 51 appearances for the English club so far.

Guedes is expected to leave Molineux once again this summer and now he has interest from Istanbul giants Besiktas.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Besiktas have added the Wolves attacker to their list of targets ahead of the new season.

It has been suggested that they will sit at the table with Wolves to discuss the possibilities of a potential transfer for the Portuguese.

Club Years Benfica 2014-2017 Paris Saint-Germain 2017-2018 Valencia (loan) 2017-2018 Valencia 2018-2022 Wolves 2022- Benfica (loan) 2023-2024 Villarreal (loan) 2024 Goncalo Guedes’ career history

It has been suggested that Wolves want €11m for Guedes, but the Black Eagles are trying to reduce the fee as they are not willing to meet that number.

Guedes played 33 games for Wolves in the 2024-25 campaign and contributed to ten goals directly, amassing almost 1,300 minutes.

The Molineux outfit are looking at multiple forward options now, after Matheus Cunha joined Manchester United, and Guedes could be out of the door as well.

It is not clear how much Solskjaer’s side are willing to pay for the 29-year-old, who still has two years’ worth of contract remaining at Wolves.